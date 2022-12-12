Walleye Capital LLC Has $25.27 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 0.7% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.10% of AMETEK worth $25,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 159.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,771,000 after acquiring an additional 718,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 127.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after acquiring an additional 557,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after acquiring an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.2 %

AME opened at $139.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average is $122.78. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

