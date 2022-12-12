Walleye Capital LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,038 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,341 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.10% of R1 RCM worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,106,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 124,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $108,782,000 after buying an additional 267,525 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $104,637,000 after buying an additional 429,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,579,000 after buying an additional 131,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RCM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.62.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

