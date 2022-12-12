Walleye Capital LLC Sells 104,732 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104,732 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.