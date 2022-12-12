Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $678,840.94 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,414,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,439,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

