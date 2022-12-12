Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $511,014.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,420,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,444,949 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

