Wanchain 1-Day Volume Hits $988,284.18 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $32.14 million and $988,284.18 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00075702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00055955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024403 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005072 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.