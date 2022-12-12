WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 335.3% in November

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 335.3% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
WANdisco Trading Up 4.0 %
WANSF opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. WANdisco has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $8.30.
About WANdisco
