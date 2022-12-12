Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($9.68) to €8.70 ($9.16) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -164,000.00 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is -300,000.00%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

