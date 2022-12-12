WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $43.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61.

