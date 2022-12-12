WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35,181 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,181 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in eBay by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

eBay Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -396.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $67.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

