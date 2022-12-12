WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 65,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Comcast by 7.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $35,072,000 after buying an additional 65,533 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 40,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 20.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Comcast by 22.8% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 12,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,216,056,000 after buying an additional 459,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

