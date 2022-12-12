WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $17.98 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 501,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,977,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 2.5% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,483,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $202,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 84.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 88.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 84.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $35.64 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.