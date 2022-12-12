WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $92.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

