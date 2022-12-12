WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BA opened at $182.44 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.18.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.