WeBuy Self Reported Market Cap Hits $517.55 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $517.55 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for about $11.83 or 0.00069474 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $896.86 or 0.05278784 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00508101 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.85 or 0.30105244 BTC.

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

