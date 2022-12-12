Wedbush Begins Coverage on Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.86.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of Alight stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.57 million. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,838. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,043,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,033,000 after acquiring an additional 542,762 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,519,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,586 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 12,984,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Alight by 11.9% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 8,637,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 917,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

See Also

