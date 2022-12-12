Wedbush Lowers Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $45.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

VRNT opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -99.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 554.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after buying an additional 521,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after buying an additional 507,146 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 472,393 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,514,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

