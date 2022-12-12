Wells Fargo & Company Increases Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $70.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.90.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.