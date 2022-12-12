Wells Fargo & Company Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $305.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.95.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $271.16. 10,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.56. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

