Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Charles Main Sells 10,000 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,000.
Charles Main also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Charles Main sold 20,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.69, for a total value of C$173,800.00.
Shares of TSE:WDO traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.82. 625,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,832. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.
