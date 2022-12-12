WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of WEX worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WEX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.42.

WEX stock opened at $159.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.88 and a 200-day moving average of $157.09. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $183.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

