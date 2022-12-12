Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.77) to GBX 3,500 ($42.68) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.65) to GBX 3,100 ($37.80) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.68) to GBX 3,000 ($36.58) in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.60) to GBX 4,100 ($49.99) in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

WTBDY stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

