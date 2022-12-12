Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.77) to GBX 3,500 ($42.68) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.65) to GBX 3,100 ($37.80) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($42.68) to GBX 3,000 ($36.58) in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.60) to GBX 4,100 ($49.99) in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
WTBDY stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
