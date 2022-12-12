Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.83.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

