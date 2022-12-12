Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$675.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.40 million. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.51 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Williams Trading cut Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CL King cut Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $32.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 259.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $379,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.