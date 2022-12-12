Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKPPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Workspace Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.93) to GBX 560 ($6.83) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Stock Down 8.3 %

WKPPF opened at $6.50 on Monday. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.