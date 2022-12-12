WOW-token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.55 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $438.82 million and $5.55 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.22 or 0.01628030 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013497 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00026482 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000563 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00033080 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.13 or 0.01756680 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001360 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04388651 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

