Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $83.16 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $276.93 or 0.01612720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,825,611 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

