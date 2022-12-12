Wrapped Velas (WVLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,403.50

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $57.39 million and $5,403.50 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02511718 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $13,323.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

