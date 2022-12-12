XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 94.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,050 shares of company stock valued at $78,074.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,317,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

