XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 30th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 94.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,893. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.72.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 12,050 shares of company stock valued at $78,074 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,317,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

