Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Up 264.0% in November

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 264.0% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.42. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,747. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.52% and a negative net margin of 445.07%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

