XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,500 shares, a growth of 22,740.9% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPAC Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,406,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,682,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,582,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,209,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,104,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPAC Acquisition alerts:

XPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

XPAX stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. XPAC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

XPAC Acquisition Company Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.