Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,964. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average is $116.91.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

