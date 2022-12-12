YUSD Stablecoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $218.32 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $218.32 million and $122,841.28 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005855 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00196673 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $68,004.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

