ZClassic Hits Market Cap of $354,628.75 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $354,628.75 and approximately $17.26 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00263049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00086798 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059287 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002971 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

