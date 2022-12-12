Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $48.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZURVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $522.50.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

