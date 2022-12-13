10,304 Shares in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Acquired by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 364,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

THTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 63.59% and a negative return on equity of 474.37%. The business had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

