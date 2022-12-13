1,112 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Dollar General comprises 1.2% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

DG opened at $244.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

