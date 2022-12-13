13,431 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,815. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.