14,326 Shares in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Purchased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Rent the Runway Trading Up 19.4 %

Rent the Runway stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 390.03% and a negative net margin of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.