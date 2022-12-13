1,955 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Mastercard makes up about 0.3% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $361.41. 33,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

