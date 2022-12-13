1eco (1ECO) Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges

1eco (1ECO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. One 1eco token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 1eco has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. 1eco has a market capitalization of $68.25 million and $962.53 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00514487 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.59 or 0.05091654 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.75 or 0.30483631 BTC.

About 1eco

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,802,560 tokens. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

