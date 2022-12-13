2,064 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after buying an additional 189,329 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,986,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares in the last quarter.

ABG opened at $179.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.12. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $203.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

