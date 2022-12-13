21,000 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.60. 4,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,637. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,731 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,391. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

