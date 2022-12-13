24,171 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. Nasdaq makes up about 2.7% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 81.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

