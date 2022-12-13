2,581 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $212.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

