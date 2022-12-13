27,749 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after buying an additional 1,277,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,555,000 after purchasing an additional 101,085 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,511,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,726,000 after purchasing an additional 115,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after purchasing an additional 279,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

