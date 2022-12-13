29,000 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 275,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,713. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $104.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

