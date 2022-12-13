3,515 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.95. 51,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,005. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

