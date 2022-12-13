386,710 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 386,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,000. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Paramount Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,561,000. Amundi bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,692,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

PARA stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,704,423. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

